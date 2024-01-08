How To Watch The Bear – Where To Stream The Golden Globe Winning Series
"The Bear" was one of the big winners of this year's Golden Globes. The acclaimed kitchen drama took home three Globes, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actor awards for Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White. The second season also received 13 Emmy nominations.
This shows that audiences, voting members, and critics have all fallen for the series, which follows Carmy, a young chef who leaves an award-winning restaurant to return to his hometown of Chicago to manage his late brother's chaotic sandwich shop. In the second season, Carmy and his crew try to renovate the shop and turn it into a prestigious, award-winning restaurant (wreaking havoc along the way, naturally).
As our own Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, season 2 "takes us along with [it], guiding us through several courses, each more delectable than the last. There's no sophomore slump on this menu."
While the latest season had everyone talking about how anxiety-inducing family dinners are, how cool the show's cameos were, and just how perfect that Taylor Swift needle drop was, you would be forgiven for not knowing where to even watch the show — especially if you live outside the U.S., where the airing licenses are super inconsistent.
That's where we come in. Get your "Yes, chef!" ready because here is where you can watch "The Bear."
Where to stream The Bear
Whether you've never experienced the beauty and the anxiety of "The Bear," or you want to watch it again, every episode of the Golden Globe-winning series is streaming on Hulu in the U.S. If you happen to live outside the U.S., you can stream the show on Disney+. Be warned, though, that it took weeks for "The Bear" to begin streaming internationally, and even then it still streamed weekly in many countries rather than dropping all at once like it did stateside.
On the other hand, that meant international viewers had more time to soak in Richie's perfect redemption arc rather than quickly move on to the next thing. Still, that also meant having to watch season 2 after everyone online had already spoiled every single cameo in the Christmas episode, so everything has its pros and cons.
Catch up on "The Bear" before season 3 finally arrives later in 2024.