How To Watch The Bear – Where To Stream The Golden Globe Winning Series

"The Bear" was one of the big winners of this year's Golden Globes. The acclaimed kitchen drama took home three Globes, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actor awards for Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White. The second season also received 13 Emmy nominations.

This shows that audiences, voting members, and critics have all fallen for the series, which follows Carmy, a young chef who leaves an award-winning restaurant to return to his hometown of Chicago to manage his late brother's chaotic sandwich shop. In the second season, Carmy and his crew try to renovate the shop and turn it into a prestigious, award-winning restaurant (wreaking havoc along the way, naturally).

As our own Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, season 2 "takes us along with [it], guiding us through several courses, each more delectable than the last. There's no sophomore slump on this menu."

While the latest season had everyone talking about how anxiety-inducing family dinners are, how cool the show's cameos were, and just how perfect that Taylor Swift needle drop was, you would be forgiven for not knowing where to even watch the show — especially if you live outside the U.S., where the airing licenses are super inconsistent.

That's where we come in. Get your "Yes, chef!" ready because here is where you can watch "The Bear."