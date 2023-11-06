Yes, Chef: The Bear Season 3 Is Arriving In 2024

You know what they say: If you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. Luckily, fans of "The Bear" can now look forward to plenty more hours spent in the pressure-cooker, as FX has fired up the grill and renewed the hit series for a third season. After first debuting to rave reviews back in June of 2022, season 3 is officially back on the menu — provided that the studios finally reach a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA in a reasonable amount of time and end the lengthy strike, of course. The news comes straight from FX, which announced that the Christopher Storer-created show has no plans of throwing in the towel anytime soon. In a statement, president of FX Entertainment Nick Grad had this to say:

"'The Bear,' which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon. We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of 'The Bear.'"

The entire creative team of "The Bear" is currently riding high off the success of the recently-concluded second season (reviewed by /Film's Chris Evangelista here), which followed Jeremy Allen White's rising chef Carmy and the rest of his Chicago restauranteurs as they transformed their sandwich spot into a bona fide dining destination. Season 3 will pick up where it left off, led by returning stars White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, and more. It will debut in 2024.