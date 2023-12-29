Rian Johnson's Maligned Star Wars Masterpiece Was Inspired By Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock made a lot of movies in his storied career and there isn't a single one in his oeuvre quite like 1954's "To Catch a Thief". Released in 1954 and starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, "To Catch a Thief" tells the story of a retired jewel thief who is the subject of suspicion when a new string of robberies takes place in the French Riviera. He gave up that life after years in the French Resistance and a pardon on the other side of the war, and now he wants to catch the thief and clear his name because it takes a thief to catch one. Grace Kelly susses out Grant's true identity as the cat burglar and continues to hound him until she realizes that he's telling the truth and that she's actually in love with him.

This was the film Hitchcock used to lure Cary Grant out of semi-retirement, and was also his last with Grace Kelly. It was on the set of "To Catch a Thief" where Kelly first met the Prince of Monaco, whom she would later marry.

With the stakes in "To Catch a Thief" lower than many Hitchcock films, this one relies on the spectacle of the setting, the magnetism of the characters, and the twists and turns the story takes to provide the sort of tense fare that Hitchcock is most known for. It feels almost like a more personal James Bond film, but almost 10 years before the release of "Dr. No." With its opulent location photography, sweeping romance, and exciting chases, it's no wonder Rian Johnson leaned on it for images and elements inside of his space fantasy masterpiece "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."