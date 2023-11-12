Rian Johnson Didn't Make The Last Jedi's Casino Scene Easy For The Star Wars Crew

Rian Johnson's 2018 film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" revealed more about the "Star Wars" universe than any of the films that came before it. It was the first film, to my recollection, that finally addressed starship fuel as being a limited resource that a craft could run out of in a crucial moment. It also, in an enlightening sequence, finally addressed the economy of "Star Wars," telling the audience that endless wars between an evil Empire and the plucky Rebels would require billions of dollars in funding. And who should be funding such an endeavor but the heretofore unseen "Star Wars" wealthy class? It seems that even a galaxy of psychic space wizards and sentient androids still has unethical billionaires and war profiteers.

Johnson depicted the wealthy class as bored, ultra-stylish gamblers who inhabit a massive galaxy-famous casino called Canto Bight. There are seemingly hundreds of people in the Canto Bight sequence, each of them wearing alien high fashion, gambling with oblique currencies, and enjoying Pan-Galactic Gargle Blasters. A lot of the gaming at Canto Bight seems to resemble activities we have on Earth in the 21st century. There are card games played with poker chips, slot machines, and roulette. This is how the idle rich spend their time in "Star Wars."

According to the "Last Jedi" making-of documentary, now available on Disney+, Canto Bight was made to look like certain real casinos in Florida or Las Vegas. The film's costume designer Mike Kaplan, and its second AD in charge of crowds Jane Ryan, appear on camera to commiserate about the difficulties they all encountered in shooting the Canto Bight scenes. Finding the scads and scads of alien billionaires was no easy task for them, and Johnson gave scant direction.