Cutting One Important Scene From The Last Jedi Was Painful For Rian Johnson

"The Last Jedi" is one of the most controversial "Star Wars" sequels produced since George Lucas made five hugely controversial sequels to his first "Star Wars," and the most controversial until somehow, Palpatine returned. The film also does a lot of things right, interrogating the idea of the hero's journey and of the Jedi in the story of Luke Skywalker, expanding our understanding of the galaxy far, far away with the politically-charged Canto Bight subplot, and delivering one of the all-time greatest "Star Wars" fights with the duel in Snoke's throne room.

Though "The Last Jedi" features some of the best "Star Wars" movie moments ever (according to us), there were some stunning moments that didn't make it to the film. This includes a scene that really delves into Luke's struggles with the legacy of the Jedi, which adds to the overall message of the film and arguably explains Luke's mindset better than the actual film. The scene sees Luke telling his new "apprentice," Rey, about an impending raider attack on the Caretakers (aka. the fish nuns who reside on Ahch-To with Luke), which prompts Rey to rush to their aid, only to discover the Caretakers were simply having a party. Luke's lesson is that the Jedi wouldn't have reached out to help, and that is why the galaxy doesn't need them.

As part of the "Last Jedi" director's commentary, Rian Johnson explained his reasoning for cutting this scene. "Taken on its own, I love everything in here. But first of all pacing-wise, there was always something about it that kind of stuck and it just felt like at this point in the movie [...] you just wanted to move past it," said Johnson. He added that cutting it makes the film work "just as well in a different way."