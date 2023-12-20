The Japanese Classic That Influenced The Most Misunderstood Storyline In Star Wars: The Last Jedi

(Welcome to The Movies That Made "Star Wars," a series where we explore the films and television properties that inspired George Lucas' iconic universe. In this edition: The classic jidaigeki film "Three Outlaw Samurai.")

As the first feature film from the legendary Japanese filmmaker Hideo Gosha, "Three Outlaw Samurai," holds a special place in the pantheon of Japanese films. It tells the story of three samurai who battle corruption and balance their honor and obedience to the system that produced them with doing what's actually right — something that feels almost radical in this style of filmmaking. The movie's stars — Tetsurô Tanba, Isamu Nagato, and Mikijirô Hira as the titular samurai — were reprising their roles from a television show with the same name that had started the year before. According to the essay by Bilge Eberi that accompanies the Criterion Collection's excellent Blu-ray transfer of the film, the original show seems lost to time. It's to our great fortune, however, that we still have the movie.

The antagonist in the film is a dishonorable magistrate doing his best to cling to power and prevent the peasants in the area from petitioning the high lord who will soon come through town. He continues betraying everyone, paying one person to kill another until everything gets completely out of control and the three outlaw samurai, who were all on different sides at the outset of the film, unite to undo him and wander off into the haze together. As a new trio in partnership, it's heavily implied that they'll head off to become the "A-Team" for peasants across Japan. Based on descriptions, that's pretty much the premise of the television show that ran for six seasons.