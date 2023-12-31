Nicolas Cage Used City Of Angels As Practice For Playing Superman

Brad Silberling's 1998 romance "City of Angels," a remake of Wim Wenders' indispensable 1987 film "Wings of Desire," stars Nicolas Cage as an immortal angel named Seth who gently breezes around Los Angeles, unseen by the people who live there. He appears to people only when they die, accompanying them to the afterworld. Observing humans as if they are an ineffable alien species, Seth becomes particularly enamored of an ambitious and compassionate young doctor named Maggie Rice. Seth finds that he might be experiencing love for the first time, and becomes visible to Dr. Rice, courting her and asking her deep questions about what it means to be human. Seth eventually chooses to transform into a human, sacrificing his immortality in order to be with his beloved.

What both Wenders and Silberling communicate with aplomb is how inhuman angels are. They live among humans but only interact when the humans die. Because angels are immortal and have no physical senses beyond sight and hearing, they don't quite understand the human experience. As such, they don't behave or talk like humans, moving in an ethereal way, projecting a weirdly Olympian presence. When Seth looks at Dr. Rice, one might observe that he doesn't blink. Seth looks like a human but doesn't have a human body.

In a recent interview with Variety, Cage noted that his inhuman performance in "City of Angels" was unique for him. It was the first time he played a non-human character in a film ("Vampire's Kiss" doesn't count) and he hoped it wouldn't be the last. One might recall that Cage was going to play Superman in "Superman Lives," a Tim Burton-directed film that infamously fell through at the last minute.