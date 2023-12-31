Producers Were Afraid Greta Gerwig's Barbie Would Be A Todd Haynes Repeat

This article contains spoilers for "Barbie."

What if I told you that Greta Gerwig's 2023 summer blockbuster "Barbie" wasn't the first movie that explored the complex feminist issues with Mattel's world-famous doll?

"May December" director Todd Haynes started as an experimental filmmaker who made waves in the underground cinema scene back in the '80s with his stop-motion music doc, "Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story." Haynes' film might not have been as record-breakingly successful as Gerwig's was, but it helped jumpstart what became an incredibly successful career for the director. "Barbie" was the first corporate-sanctioned film that explored the doll's complicated relationship with women and their bodies, but Haynes technically did it first back in '87. Mattel and Warner Brothers executives were even concerned that Gerwig might get a little too inspired by Haynes' dark take on the toy.

"Barbie" is set in the fictional world of Barbieland, where everything is perfect — until, all of a sudden, it isn't. The stereotypical blonde-haired Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, is forced to go to the real world to investigate why her plastic utopia is falling apart. When a subordinate Ken (Ryan Gosling) tags along and discovers that the real world is a patriarchy, not a matriarchy, Barbieland is thrown into utter chaos and Barbie is forced to make it right while battling existential dread.

Gerwig's film tells the story of Barbie, but "Superstar" tells its story through her. The unconventional short follows the life of Karen Carpenter, the wildly famous '70s pop star who died from anorexia at just 32 years old. Carpenter's star shone bright and burned out fast, making her death the subject of tabloid fodder and intrigue for years to come. Haynes' visceral yet campy exploration of her passing using Barbie dolls instead of actors turned out to be exactly what America hungered for.