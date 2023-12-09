The Forgotten Thriller That Inspired May December's Soundtrack

The boundary-pushing melodrama "May December" is a tonally unique film, and the stand-out score electrifies the audience into this strange mood. The dramatic piano music matches the off-beat camp of the absurd comedic moments, while more eerie dissonant notes immediately foreshadow the dark subject matter ahead. The film was composed by Marcelo Zarvos, an accomplished composer and proficient piano player. However, some of the music was taken straight from Joseph Losey's 1971 romance thriller "The Go-Between."

Todd Haynes' 2023 film follows an actress' background research as she prepares for a fictional adaptation of a true crime story about a woman who had an affair with a 13-year-old at age 36. Their relationship was the subject of tabloid fodder in the '90s, but the controversial couple remained married well into the boy's adulthood and raised several children together. However, the actress' arrival brings up questions for the young man about his relationship. Much like the hit Netflix movie, "The Go-Between" is also about forbidden love and even follows the infatuation of a teenage boy with an older woman.

Given the similarities in subject matter, it makes sense that Haynes thought of Losey's film when he read the script for "May December," written by Samy Burch. But the thing about the '71 period drama that always stuck in Haynes' memory was the chilling piano score. He knew right away that it would be a perfect fit for his latest film. Lots of films have piano scores, but this one is so distinct and emotional. It sounds like Dracula is tickling the ivories himself. But in all the score's eccentricity, Haynes was right — it couldn't have been a better match for "May December."