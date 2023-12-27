The Correct Order To Watch The G.I. Joe Movies

Fortunately, there are only three live-action "G.I. Joe" movies to date (technically four, but we'll get to that in a minute). We're also dealing with a direct sequel and a years-later spin-off/prequel, which makes the proper viewing order thing pretty easy. Essentially, the best way to approach this franchise is to watch the movies in the order they were released, which is as follows:

"G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" (2009)

"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" (2013)

"Snake Eyes" (2021)

"The Rise of Cobra" was, amazingly enough, the first real attempt to bring these characters to live-action after decades of toys, comics, and animation. The film starred Channing Tatum and Sienna Miller, among others, and was a modest success. Paramount had been hoping to score another "Transformers"-level hit and that didn't quite pan out. As a result – and due to Tatum's reluctance to return – it took a while to get "Retaliation" off the ground. But the sequel brought in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bruce Willis to add some action star firepower. It paid off, as the sequel made more money and is widely regarded as the better film. Still, it wasn't a big enough hit to ensure a longer franchise.

As a result, Paramount spent years trying to figure out where to take the series. Eventually, they landed on a prequel that told the origin story of the character Snake Eyes. The role was played by Ray Park in the first two films, but he was replaced by Henry Golding for the 2021 prequel. Sadly, thanks to the pandemic and bad reviews, it bombed theatrically and stopped the series dead in its tracks yet again. That being the case, it's best to watch this movie last since it's not directly connected to the previous entries and, given the largely negative reception, it could color one's viewing of the first two films.