The Correct Order To Watch The G.I. Joe Movies
Hasbro introduced the world to G.I. Joe as a series of action figures in the '60s. Originally as 12-inch figures, the line was successful for the toy company. But when the line was relaunched in the early '80s as smaller-scale figures complete with accessories, such as vehicles and playsets, the whole enterprise really took off. It led to a series of Marvel Comics adaptations, animated shows, and yes, big-budget feature films.
Paramount Pictures brought the "G.I. Joe" franchise to life in live-action beginning in 2009, and several films have been produced since. But the titles don't make it clear which films to watch first, necessarily, and for those hoping to catch up with the Real American Heroes at home, some clarity could be useful. We're here to help as we're going to go over the proper viewing order for the films, why this is the proper order, as well as some recommended additional viewing for those left wanting more.
The correct viewing order for the live-action G.I. Joe movies
Fortunately, there are only three live-action "G.I. Joe" movies to date (technically four, but we'll get to that in a minute). We're also dealing with a direct sequel and a years-later spin-off/prequel, which makes the proper viewing order thing pretty easy. Essentially, the best way to approach this franchise is to watch the movies in the order they were released, which is as follows:
-
"G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" (2009)
-
"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" (2013)
-
"Snake Eyes" (2021)
"The Rise of Cobra" was, amazingly enough, the first real attempt to bring these characters to live-action after decades of toys, comics, and animation. The film starred Channing Tatum and Sienna Miller, among others, and was a modest success. Paramount had been hoping to score another "Transformers"-level hit and that didn't quite pan out. As a result – and due to Tatum's reluctance to return – it took a while to get "Retaliation" off the ground. But the sequel brought in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bruce Willis to add some action star firepower. It paid off, as the sequel made more money and is widely regarded as the better film. Still, it wasn't a big enough hit to ensure a longer franchise.
As a result, Paramount spent years trying to figure out where to take the series. Eventually, they landed on a prequel that told the origin story of the character Snake Eyes. The role was played by Ray Park in the first two films, but he was replaced by Henry Golding for the 2021 prequel. Sadly, thanks to the pandemic and bad reviews, it bombed theatrically and stopped the series dead in its tracks yet again. That being the case, it's best to watch this movie last since it's not directly connected to the previous entries and, given the largely negative reception, it could color one's viewing of the first two films.
Suggested additional viewing for G.I. Joe fans
Those who still feel like they need more "G.I. Joe" in their lives are in luck. For one, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" finally made good on something that has been in the works for a long time, with the world of G.I. Joe crossing paths with the robots in disguise. If/when there is another sequel, it will be a more proper Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover film. But "Rise of the Beasts" does enter that universe a little bit.
Beyond that, there have been several animated films produced over the years. Most of these have not been highly regarded but they are easy enough to find online for those who wish to go down that rabbit hole. You can see a full list of the animated films below.
-
"G.I. Joe: The Movie" (1987)
-
"G.I. Joe: Spy Troops" (2003)
-
"G.I. Joe: Valor vs. Venom" (2004)
-
"G.I. Joe: Ninja Battles" (2004)