Do Star Trek Characters Celebrate Christmas? A /Film Investigation

There have been, as of this writing, approximately 900 "Star Trek" episodes and 13 "Star Trek" motion pictures. That is, and forgive me for getting technical about this, a whole heck of a lot of "Star Trek."

Indeed, there has been so much gosh-darned "Star Trek" that the various writers have probably cycled through just about every possible type of story there is. This is the type of franchise where the exact same characters could do a "Bad News Bears" episode, a heart-wrenching drama about overcoming PTSD, and an "Ocean's Eleven" episode over just a couple of months, and nobody in the audience ever batted an eye or thought that was weird. Heck, it's one of the main reasons why people now argue that "Deep Space Nine" is the best "Trek" show ever."

And yet throughout what's getting close to 1,000 episodes, there is one type of story that "Star Trek" has never done, and indeed has only even alluded to less than a dozen times. One incredibly prolific subgenre of storytelling that has never been tackled in space, the so-called final frontier. It's been almost 60 years, and "Star Trek" has never produced a Christmas episode. Come to think of it, do any of the characters on "Star Trek" even celebrate Christmas? Is Christmas still a thing in the future Gene Roddenberry created?

Let's take a look...