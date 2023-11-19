Why Robert Duncan McNeill Wasn't A Fan Of Tom Paris In Star Trek: Voyager Season 1

In the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager," called "Caretaker" (January 16, 1995), Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) went to a Federation penal facility to talk to Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill), once a pilot for the illegal group of Federation separatists called the Maquis. Captain Janeway, you see, needed an observer and former Maquis member to help her track down other members of the organization — currently hiding in a dangerous part of space called the Badlands — as part of her first mission commanding the U.S.S. Voyager. Tom Paris had little to lose, even though he wasn't particularly fond of Starfleet. This author once attended a "Star Trek" convention where some of the "Voyager" showrunners admitted that McNeill was hired largely to provide sex appeal to the show; he was to be its "bad boy."

Also in "Caretaker," the Voyager is magically whisked across the galaxy by an ultra-powerful alien entity, stranding the ship in the Delta Quadrant, about 75 years away from Earth. Being stranded, Tom Paris was given the rank of lieutenant (junior grade) and made the ship's primary helmsman. Paris didn't take to authority well, and frequently butted heads with Captain Janeway, often relying, somewhat unsuccessfully, on his boyish good looks to get him out of trouble. Weirdly, Tom became good friends with Ensign Harry Kim (Garrett Wang), the squarest, most rule-abiding officer on the ship.

In an interview with TrekMovie, however, McNeill revealed that he didn't like the way Tom Paris was depicted in the early days of "Voyager." The actor felt his character was "misguided," but that he went along with the show's writing out of a desperate need not to make waves. It wouldn't be until later seasons that he would feel the wherewithal to offer his own creative input.