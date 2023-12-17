The Rehearsals For Poor Things Were All About Embarrassing The Cast

Unlike the theater, movies don't typically have a long rehearsal process before shooting, but the wildly weird Yorgos Lanthimos likes to create the feeling of a theater troupe in his casts. Lanthimos is known for his unconventional style, and his process is no exception. His thespian approach helps his actors get comfortable with one another and adapt to the director's strange style in a way that they would not have time to do on a typical film set. But what exactly goes on at a rehearsal for movies like his latest triumph, "Poor Things?"

Emma Stone stars in the 2023 adaptation as a mad scientist's experiment who breaks free of men who seek to control her and also explores her newfound sexuality. The "La La Land" actor was also in Lanthimos' last film, his 2019 period drama "The Favourite." Despite Stone's reputation, she too is at "The Lobster" director's mercy during rehearsal.

The way she tells it, Lanthimos' rehearsals aren't exactly traditional scene studies where actors drill the material from the script ahead of the shoot. Instead, he focuses more on warming the cast up so that their energy can match the goofy tone of his work.

"All you do in a rehearsal with Yorgos is, like, mess around," Stone revealed to Bradley Cooper in a recent Actors on Actors talk with Variety. "You play theater games, it's not literal at all. You're not, like, reading the scenes and working out how they go. It's very playful. You're, like, a human noodle, or you're doing log rolls, or whatever. All really fun things where you kind of embarrass yourself."