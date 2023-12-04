How To Watch Barry Keoghan In Saltburn At Home

Anyone who missed "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell's latest film, "Saltburn," in theaters will soon be able to watch it at home. Amazon has announced, via a short trailer, that the movie will be available to stream globally on its Prime Video service as of December 22, 2023. That means those signed up to the streaming platform can watch the movie at no extra charge from that date. You can even add it to your Prime Video watchlist ahead of time and line up the most awkward Christmas day family movie session you'll ever have.

Since it hit theaters in November, "Saltburn" has caused a significant buzz, and not just because, as many a LetterBoxd review has celebrated, it finally gifted us with a fully nude Barry Keoghan. The Irish star, who'll soon appear in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel, plays Oliver Quick, an Oxford University student who finds himself drawn to fellow student Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). Catton is an upper class child of privilege who invites Oliver to Saltburn, his family's estate, for the summer. Not only are the resulting hijinks beautifully captured by cinematographer Linus Sandgren, "Saltburn" features brilliant performances, is full of twists and turns and, for lack of a better phrase, is horny as hell.

But the film, which Fennell wrote, directed, and produced, also explores such weighty themes as class and desire, seemingly confusing several critics about what it has to say on these topics in the process — this is not, as some have claimed, a "poor people are evil" movie. Mainly though, as Fennell told /Film, the movie is designed to both disturb and arouse you. Which is why, for those looking to happily vacillate between the two at home, news that we'll soon be able to stream "Saltburn" is very welcome indeed.