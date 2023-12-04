How To Watch Barry Keoghan In Saltburn At Home
Anyone who missed "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell's latest film, "Saltburn," in theaters will soon be able to watch it at home. Amazon has announced, via a short trailer, that the movie will be available to stream globally on its Prime Video service as of December 22, 2023. That means those signed up to the streaming platform can watch the movie at no extra charge from that date. You can even add it to your Prime Video watchlist ahead of time and line up the most awkward Christmas day family movie session you'll ever have.
Since it hit theaters in November, "Saltburn" has caused a significant buzz, and not just because, as many a LetterBoxd review has celebrated, it finally gifted us with a fully nude Barry Keoghan. The Irish star, who'll soon appear in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel, plays Oliver Quick, an Oxford University student who finds himself drawn to fellow student Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). Catton is an upper class child of privilege who invites Oliver to Saltburn, his family's estate, for the summer. Not only are the resulting hijinks beautifully captured by cinematographer Linus Sandgren, "Saltburn" features brilliant performances, is full of twists and turns and, for lack of a better phrase, is horny as hell.
But the film, which Fennell wrote, directed, and produced, also explores such weighty themes as class and desire, seemingly confusing several critics about what it has to say on these topics in the process — this is not, as some have claimed, a "poor people are evil" movie. Mainly though, as Fennell told /Film, the movie is designed to both disturb and arouse you. Which is why, for those looking to happily vacillate between the two at home, news that we'll soon be able to stream "Saltburn" is very welcome indeed.
How to watch Saltburn
If, like Barry Keoghan's Oliver Quick, you find yourself eager to infiltrate the hallowed grounds of Saltburn manor but aren't yet signed up to Prime Video, fret not. The company gives new customers a 30-day free trial, which means you can stream Emerald Fennell's latest for free if you sign up for the service. Otherwise, the full Amazon membership including Prime Video currently costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. It's $8.99 per month for just the streaming service by itself.
Even if you don't get the benefit of a free trial, $8.99 is a great price to be able to be able to watch "Saltburn" at home, especially since you're also unlocking the entire Prime Video catalog at the same time. The film's shocking ending should live up to Fennell's promise of disturbing viewers, and if that doesn't do it there's multiple moments throughout "Saltburn" that will gently singe themselves into your memory and have you thinking about them weeks after viewing.
Elsewhere, the performances are top-notch, with Keoghan delivering yet another impressive turn in the lead role. Rosamund Pike is also excellent as the charismatic and charmingly rude Catton matriarch, Lady Elspeth. But if you're a fan of "Euphoria" and haven't yet seen Jacob Elordi in anything else, it's worth taking a look at "Saltburn" for how well the young American star subtly embodies the very specific energy of a privileged scion of the English upper class. The film also happens to be one of 2023's bleakest comedies, so if you're not content with being simultaneously disturbed and aroused, perhaps you'll be tempted by the prospect of being both amused and upset? And if none of that's enough to convince you, just watch it for naked Keoghan and be done with it.