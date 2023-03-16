Thumbs Up: Barry Keoghan Is Joining Ridley Scott's Gladiator Sequel

Ridley Scott's long-awaited "Gladiator" sequel is starting to feel, well, quite a bit Irish. The sequel to the Best Picture winner of 2000 is loading up on talent after news first broke of the Best Actor-nominated Paul Mescal being cast as the lead of the historical epic. Well, it turns out that that was only the beginning.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that actor Barry Keoghan is currently in talks to join the upcoming sequel to "Gladiator," which originally starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix in an epic melodrama set in and around the blood-soaked Coliseum in ancient Rome. Both actors went on to garner nominations for Best Actor (which Crowe handily won) and Best Supporting Actor, so there's definitely a fun parallel between Mescal and Keoghan — both of whom were up for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at this year's Oscars — now getting set to join forces on the sequel over two decades later.

Excitingly, we now know a few details regarding who exactly the talented actor has been cast as. Keoghan, according to THR, will play a character by the name of Emperor Geta — an actual historical figure, intriguingly, although THR cautions that the script for "Gladiator 2" is not strictly following any real-world events. As was reported previously, Mescal is set to portray the nephew of Crowe's Maximus and son of Maximus' former flame Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen), Lucius. He takes over the role originally played by Spencer Treat Clark.