PlayStation Users Are Losing Access To Discovery Shows That They Paid For

With the corporate-friendly copyright laws printed on current edition U.S. law books, film distribution and production companies are the default custodians of cinema. That doesn't mean they approach the responsibility of ensuring people can watch what they want, with the attitude it deserves. Quite the opposite; films and TV are devalued as mere "content," can linger in rights-holding limbo away from public exhibition, and in the streaming era, it's easier than ever to just destroy a film, as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has proven.

Now, it's Sony's turn for some anti-consumer activism. Kotaku reports that Sony will, come December 31, be deleting Discovery reality TV programs (e.g. "Mythbusters," "Deadliest Catch," etc.) from PlayStation 4 users' digital libraries (the Playstation store ceased offering movie/TV rentals and purchases in 2021, and only recently restored it, for Sony Pictures films only, in October 2023). People who have already bought and paid for these Discovery shows will lose access to them; it's like returning an item to the store where you bought it, except you don't get your money back.

Herein lies the folly of digitally "buying" movies and TV shows; you don't actually own them. The file is hosted on the servers of the seller and what you're getting for your money is access to it; it's more like an extended rental. Sony's decision to let its licensing agreement with Discovery end, without offering refunds for customers who paid for those licensed shows, is merely the latest incident in a long-running pattern.