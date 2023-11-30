The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Original Superman Movie

At the time of its 1978 release, "Superman" was one of the most expensive films ever made, boasting a $55 million budget. To tell the story of the famous Man of Steel — an out-of-this-world superhero of immense strength that stood for American values — director Richard Donner's film had to be larger-than-life. The colors were vivid, the airborne special effects were (at the time) groundbreaking, and it had an outstanding cast that truly brought these beloved comic book characters to life and treated them as dynamic individuals.

Christopher Reeve, especially, gives a spectacular performance in the lead role. What he does best is clearly mark the differences and tension between his naive, dweeby alter ego Clark Kent and the formidable Superman. You can literally see and hear the changes in his persona through the way he carries himself and uses his voice. Margot Kidder is his perfect romantic foil as the spunky Lois Lane, and casting the thespian titan Marlon Brando is fitting for the kingly role of Jor-El, Superman's biological father. Sadly, over the years, they are just several of the key actors from "Superman" that have passed away, and only a select few are still living.