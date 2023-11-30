The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Original Superman Movie
At the time of its 1978 release, "Superman" was one of the most expensive films ever made, boasting a $55 million budget. To tell the story of the famous Man of Steel — an out-of-this-world superhero of immense strength that stood for American values — director Richard Donner's film had to be larger-than-life. The colors were vivid, the airborne special effects were (at the time) groundbreaking, and it had an outstanding cast that truly brought these beloved comic book characters to life and treated them as dynamic individuals.
Christopher Reeve, especially, gives a spectacular performance in the lead role. What he does best is clearly mark the differences and tension between his naive, dweeby alter ego Clark Kent and the formidable Superman. You can literally see and hear the changes in his persona through the way he carries himself and uses his voice. Margot Kidder is his perfect romantic foil as the spunky Lois Lane, and casting the thespian titan Marlon Brando is fitting for the kingly role of Jor-El, Superman's biological father. Sadly, over the years, they are just several of the key actors from "Superman" that have passed away, and only a select few are still living.
Gene Hackman (Lex Luthor)
Following his role as Superman's iconic archnemesis Lex Luthor, Gene Hackman — who, by then, was already a celebrated character actor thanks to his Oscar-winning performance in "The French Connection" and turns in films like "The Conversation" — continued to play tough authority figures or antagonists in critically acclaimed films such as "Mississippi Burning," Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" (for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor), and Tony Scott's "Crimson Tide." Hackman also earned recognition for his role as the Tenenbaum patriarch in Wes Anderson's "The Royal Tenenbaums."
In 2004, Gene Hackman made his final film appearance in the lambasted comedy "Welcome to Mooseport" co-starring Ray Romano — not exactly the best way to cap off a strong career. Although he came back to narrate two military documentaries, "The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima" and "We, the Marines," Hackman has not appeared on screen since then and has remained retired. Instead, he has shifted his focus to writing, having published three historical fiction novels alongside undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan — "Wake of the Perdido Star," "Justice for None," and "Escape from Andersonville" — and the solo works "Payback at Morning Peak" and "Pursuit." All of these novels have the same kind of adventurous and suspenseful spirit as the movies Hackman is famous for.
Terence Stamp (General Zod)
After playing the fearsome General Zod in "Superman" and "Superman II," Terence Stamp continued to appear in film and television series, often inhabiting similar types of intense and dramatic roles. Even as a supporting character, his brooding and suave presence tends to steal the scene. His participation in a wide range of projects is a testament to his versatility as a character actor. Some of his other credits include "Wall Street," "Young Guns," "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," "The Limey," "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," "Valkyrie," and "Big Eyes."
Thanks to his sharp features and deep British voice, Stamp thrives in villain roles, even lending his talents to video games by voicing Mankar Camoran in "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" and the Prophet of Truth in "Halo 3." When not portraying such dastardly figures on screen, Stamp enjoys writing. He has authored various memoirs, a 1960s fiction novel "The Night," and a cookbook for wheat- and lactose-intolerant individuals.