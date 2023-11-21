Cool Stuff: Five Nights At Freddy's Brings The Animatronic Terror To 4K Blu-Ray In December

While several big-budget movies have experienced quite a bit of trouble at the box office both this year and since the pandemic first started in general, one genre continues to stay afloat consistently: horror. And when such movies are geared toward younger audiences and inspired by source material with a rabid fanbase to begin with? Well, that's when you know you probably have a hit on your hands.

That's exactly what happened with "Five Nights at Freddy's," the movie based on the cult video game franchise that promptly smashed box office records the weekend of its release. Not even a thorough critical lashing could stop this runaway hit in its tracks (don't look at me, I reviewed it for /Film and gave it high marks!), adding another appropriately irreverent layer to a phenomenon that's likely to become a gateway film for young horror fans everywhere. But in an interesting wrinkle, "Five Nights at Freddy's" opted for a hybrid release both in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service ... which may or may not have cut into its box office totals.

Of course, the already-profitable horror flick has likely justified return visits to that haunted Chuck E. Cheese knockoff as soon as Universal is ready to move ahead with a sequel (or three), but that's getting ahead of ourselves a bit. For now, it's notable that the theatrical/streaming production is set to receive the full home media treatment — first with a digital release on November 28, 2023, followed by its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on December 12, 2023. Check out the details below!