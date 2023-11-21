Cool Stuff: Five Nights At Freddy's Brings The Animatronic Terror To 4K Blu-Ray In December
While several big-budget movies have experienced quite a bit of trouble at the box office both this year and since the pandemic first started in general, one genre continues to stay afloat consistently: horror. And when such movies are geared toward younger audiences and inspired by source material with a rabid fanbase to begin with? Well, that's when you know you probably have a hit on your hands.
That's exactly what happened with "Five Nights at Freddy's," the movie based on the cult video game franchise that promptly smashed box office records the weekend of its release. Not even a thorough critical lashing could stop this runaway hit in its tracks (don't look at me, I reviewed it for /Film and gave it high marks!), adding another appropriately irreverent layer to a phenomenon that's likely to become a gateway film for young horror fans everywhere. But in an interesting wrinkle, "Five Nights at Freddy's" opted for a hybrid release both in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service ... which may or may not have cut into its box office totals.
Of course, the already-profitable horror flick has likely justified return visits to that haunted Chuck E. Cheese knockoff as soon as Universal is ready to move ahead with a sequel (or three), but that's getting ahead of ourselves a bit. For now, it's notable that the theatrical/streaming production is set to receive the full home media treatment — first with a digital release on November 28, 2023, followed by its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on December 12, 2023. Check out the details below!
Five Nights at Freddy's brings the scares to physical media
Blumhouse and Universal are already laughing all the way to the bank after the success of "Five Nights at Freddy's," but they're not done just yet. After spending Halloween with their favorite possessed animatronics, fans will now get the chance to ring in the festive winter holidays by giving the gift of campy laughs and nasty kills. And best of all, the home media release comes packed with bonus features. These include:
- FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S: From Game to Big Screen — Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and wild surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike.
- Killer Animatronics — Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry.
- FIVE NIGHTS in Three Dimensions — FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S takes a two-dimensional game and turns it into a three-dimensional nightmare.
Directed by Emma Tammi from a script by Tammi, Scott Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback, the film stars Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, and "Scream" king Matthew Lillard.
Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise) agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.