The Frasier Revival Finally Reveals 'The Smartest Crane Of All,' And It's Not Who You'd Think

The Cranes might be the smartest family in TV history. At least in sitcom history. In terms of sheer brain power, the "Big Bang Theory" crew certainly have them beat, but Kelsey Grammer's Frasier, his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) — all psychologists — command a ferocious amount of cultural and academic intellect between them. Heck, add the intuitive prowess of Niles' wife Daphne (Jane Leeves) and the street smarts of the boys' father Martin (John Mahoney) into the mix and you've got a meeting at the minds that could test the very mettle of Mensa.

Across the original series' eleven seasons, Frasier's and Niles' intellects were frequently used as the immovable objects that story plots wound around, crashed into, undercut, and attempted to outpace to generate laughs. The Crane boys were so smart, so many episodes contended, that they would find themselves blithely obvious to matters of fact every other character could see, overintellectualized and thus complicated direct romantic signals, and drew the ire of "common folk" like Martin, Roz (Peri Gilpin), or the many listeners of his radio show with their smug senses of superiority. Niles' idea of the kind of reference that would endear him to those people in a season 3 episode just about sums it up: "Float like a Lepidoptera, sting like a Hymenoptera." This was the main engine of "Frasier's" comedy machine, and like a lot of other hallmarks of that series, viewers will find it greatly transformed in the new Paramount+ reboot, if they can find it at all.

Indeed, the focus of the new "Frasier" may not be smarts and stupids, but that didn't stop the latest episode from finally declaring who's the smartest Crane of all.