Cool Stuff: Reebok Has Conjured A New Spellbinding Harry Potter Sneaker Collection
Over the past few years, Reebok has been delivering some fantastic sneakers inspired by our favorite movies. There was a killer "Jurassic Park" collection inspired by the dinosaurs and the visual style of the park itself, a "Ghostbusters" collection with paranormal style, and an array of DC Comics sneakers honoring a variety of heroes and villains. Now, it's time for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to slip into some new shoes with the latest pop culture sneaker collection from Reebok.
Today, Reebok and Warner Bros. announced the new Harry Potter sneaker line, featuring imagery from the franchise spanning from the houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to the dark magic of Lord Voldemort himself. Fans of the Deathly Hallows will find a shoe that pays tribute to all three of the magical artifacts, and if you're ready to take on Dementors, then you'll certainly wait to check out the sneakers that take a cue from the glowing Patronus charm.
Get a look at Reebok's Harry Potter sneaker collection below, and find out when you can get it!
Welcome to Hogwarts!
- Club C 85 ($110) – The ultimate introduction to Hogwarts, this versatile Club C lets the wearer choose their house. Each pair comes with interchangeable laces and embroidered patches featuring crests and symbols from all four Hogwarts houses. As a nod to everyone's favorite Gamekeeper, Keeper of the Keys and Care of Magical Creatures teacher at Hogwarts, Hagrid, the inside tongue includes the message "It's not Hogwarts with you, Hagrid."
No Harry Potter apparel collection would be complete without using the colors and symbols of the Hogwarts school houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Fans can choose which house they want to represent and be satisfied with their choice every time they look down at their feet.
- Instapump Fury 95 ($250) – "He Who Must Not Be Named" inspires this Instapump Fury, which is evident just by taking one glance at the shoes. The upper pays homage to Lord Voldemort's devoted Death Eaters with a black suede material and prominent Dark Mark, while also incorporating snake and scale details resembling Nagini and the Slytherin house. Rounding out the shoe are various Voldemort inspired accents from the green interior fabric to the silver hits representing his memorable one time source of life, unicorn blood.
Does Lord Voldemort wear shoes? Honestly, I don't think he does. If he did, and he had a game of wizarding basketball, he might toss on these Instapump Fury 95 sneakers that incorporate the symbol of the Death Eaters, but it's those subtle details that really make this shoe look sinister.
Expecto patronum!
- Classic Leather ($100) – The Dark Arts envelop this Classic Leather which pays homage to the fabled Deathly Hallows. A textile Invisibility Cloak is appropriately hidden on the inside of the tongue while the metal lace lock resembles the Resurrection Stone, and the Elder Wand is represented in the wood grain lace tips. Throughout the silhouette are hidden secrets that were only discovered through the search for the Deathly Hallows magical objects.
For those looking to collect the Deathly Hallows and become unstoppable, this pair of sneakers does the trick. While I wish the color scheme wasn't so dark, and the text didn't make the shoe's inspirations quite so obvious, there is something appealing about their simplicity.
- Classic Leather Hexalite ($120 MSRP, 100201813) – The Patronus spell inspires this new Reebok silhouette, the Classic Leather Hexalite. The shoe has a gradient fade on the upper inspired by the silvery blue vapor that develops when casting a successful Patronus, complemented by the Patronus animals depicted on the tongue label. Finishing the shoe are enchanting glow-in-the-dark and reflective details to ensure the wearer is guided by the light even in the darkest surroundings. Available in unisex sizing.
Finally, we have what I think is the coolest shoe in the collection. With coloring inspired by the Patronus charm that keeps dementors from stealing your soul, and glow-in-the-dark and reflective elements that make them look particularly cool, these Classic Leather Hexalite genuinely look like they're from another world. These are the ones I'd open my wallet for immediately.
When the line launches on December 1, 2023, at Reebok and Amazon, there will also be several styles for kids, all of which are available in toddler, preschool and grade school sizes. For those who want even more Harry Potter gear, there's also a small apparel line that includes shirts, shorts, hoodies, a jacket, and more, all featuring Hogwarts University-style graphics.