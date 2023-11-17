Cool Stuff: Reebok Has Conjured A New Spellbinding Harry Potter Sneaker Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the past few years, Reebok has been delivering some fantastic sneakers inspired by our favorite movies. There was a killer "Jurassic Park" collection inspired by the dinosaurs and the visual style of the park itself, a "Ghostbusters" collection with paranormal style, and an array of DC Comics sneakers honoring a variety of heroes and villains. Now, it's time for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to slip into some new shoes with the latest pop culture sneaker collection from Reebok.

Reebok

Today, Reebok and Warner Bros. announced the new Harry Potter sneaker line, featuring imagery from the franchise spanning from the houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to the dark magic of Lord Voldemort himself. Fans of the Deathly Hallows will find a shoe that pays tribute to all three of the magical artifacts, and if you're ready to take on Dementors, then you'll certainly wait to check out the sneakers that take a cue from the glowing Patronus charm.

Get a look at Reebok's Harry Potter sneaker collection below, and find out when you can get it!