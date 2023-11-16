What You Need To Remember From The Hunger Games To Watch The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

Against all odds, the newest installment of "The Hunger Games" franchise is just about to arrive. Though "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" releases almost exactly eight years after "Mockingjay Part 2," the prequel movie takes place roughly 60 years before Katniss Everdeen and her rebel friends brought the Capitol to its knees. Set only a decade after the Hunger Games were first mandated as a collective form of punishment for rebellion, the newest movie charts the rise of the young man who would eventually come to be known as President Coriolanus Snow, a role first portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the original series and now taken over by actor Tom Blyth. This is a very different status quo than the one fans were introduced to back in 2012 (or earlier, for those who devoured author Suzanne Collins' books beforehand), to say the least.

Although the movie works just fine without prior knowledge of the franchise (you can read my review of the film here), director Francis Lawrence clearly builds atop the foundation already set by the previous movies. By now, the basics of the world of "The Hunger Games" are pretty well-known, but this guide is meant for both newcomers and longtime fans alike — many of whom may not have revisited these movies since 2015. As with any successful YA franchise reliant on world-building, there are a lot of details to remember and not nearly enough time for a lengthy refresher. So here's everything you need to remember before heading out to catch "Songbirds and Snakes" in theaters.