Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Boards Hunger Games: Ballad Of The Songbirds And Snakes

After two seasons of "Euphoria," Hunter Schafer is no stranger to captivating make-up looks, but here's hoping she's prepared for how weird things can get in the Capitol. Schafer is graduating from high school drama to pure dystopian chaos by joining the cast of Lionsgate's "Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." The film digs into the period 18 years before Coriolanus Snow's tyrannical reign of Panem, and per The Hollywood Reporter, Schafer will play Tigris Snow, who is described as "Coriolanus's cousin and confidante, who advises him in everything — from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass."

As someone who wants to see Hunter Schafer everywhere all the time, this is thrilling news. The model-turned-actress made her acting debut just two years ago as Jules in HBO's "Euphoria," where she regularly astounds. It takes a lot to steal the scene when sharing onscreen moments with Zendaya, but Hunter Schafer has been holding her own since the very start. By the time the second season rolled around, she also served as a co-writer and co-executive producer on a special episode of the series that centered around Jules. Schafer's other credit includes serving as the voice of Ruka for the English dub of Mamoru Hosoda's "Belle" and her upcoming role in the Neon horror film "Cukoo," where she stars alongside Gemma Chan, Sofia Boutella, and John Malkovich.

In "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," Hunter Schafer is joining Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, and Josh Andrés Rivera. Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the four "Hunger Games" movies ( "Catching Fire," "Mockingjay: Part One," and "Mockingjay: Part Two") is returning to the franchise with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie.