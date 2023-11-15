The Marvels Mid-Credits Scene Gave Iman Vellani A 'Heart Attack' [Exclusive]

"I read the script, but they wrote a different name," she tells Anderton. "It wasn't Beast, so I didn't know they were filming that." Vellani didn't tell Anderton who the different name was. Still, it's obvious Marvel wanted to play this reveal close to the chest, probably to avoid a similar incident like when Tom Holland spoiled "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for Vellani. She also knew that whoever they were filming was going to appear with heavy CG, so she didn't know who was actually on set but was under the impression that they were shooting something completely different. It wasn't until she saw the final cut of the film last month that she learned the truth. "I saw the scene, and I literally had a heart attack on my bed," she jokes. "I texted Nia and Mary [Livanos], our producer, immediately. I was like, 'How could you keep this from me? I was here the whole time.'"

Although the big surprise was hidden from her, Vellani says she is happier that she didn't know ahead of time. "Honestly, I'm glad I could have experienced that scene as a fan, and it wasn't spoiled for me. But yeah, I'm so excited to see where that ends up going. And Beast is one of my favorite characters." I am also excited to see where all of this ends up going with the incorporation of the X-Men into the MCU, and with Ms. Marvel herself fangirling out about it, I'm certainly in good company.

"The Marvels" is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and you owe it to yourself (in this writer's opinion) to see one of the most delightful films in the MCU.