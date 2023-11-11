The Legend Of Zelda – Director, Writer, And More Info

Hand over your crowns, Batman and Iron Man, it's Mario and Freddy Fazbear's time to reign dominant over the box office. Yes, it seems video game adaptations might be the next big thing in Hollywood, now that the generation of kids who were raised on gaming consoles and point-and-click titles are old enough to purchase movie tickets for themselves. And with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" allowing Nintendo to successfully expand into the film business (although we'll always love you, 1993's "Super Mario Bros.," you deeply strange anticapitalist creed you), what better time for the paterfamilias of high-fantasy video game series, "The Legend of Zelda," to finally make its way to the big screen in live-action?

This isn't the first time Nintendo has adapted the adventures of Link, Zelda, and the other citizens of Hyrule for a different medium. 1989's "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!" featured animated segments centered on the characters and their eternal battles with the power-hungry Ganon (it's also the reason Gen-Xers and Millennials will never hesitate to crack a "Well, excuse me, princess!" joke when given the opportunity), while Netflix nearly got a live-action "Legend of Zelda" streaming series off the ground before Nintendo dropped the Biggoron's Sword on the project in 2015. But with Nintendo and Sony partnering up for a movie, it seems we're about to get an answer to one of the biggest mysteries of our time: Will Nintendo be so bold as to grant audiences the true "Zelda" experience by having Link's fairy companion Navi yell "Hey! Listen!" at him through the entire film, or will they be cowards?