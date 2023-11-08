Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Doesn't Reveal Cause Of Death, Investigation Still Pending

Information surrounding the death of actor Matthew Perry continues to trickle in slowly in the days since the tragedy was first made known to the public. The "Friends" actor was only 54 years old when he passed away on October 28, 2023 and early reports indicated that he had been found incapacitated in a hot tub at his own home. The apparent cause of death was presumed to be drowning, with no foul play or drug use suspected. That was backed up in a subsequent update, where a preliminary toxicology report ruled out the presence of meth or fentanyl in his system.

Now, additional reporting by The Blast (via Yahoo) has revealed details contained within the actor's death certificate. The official cause of death remains unclear, however, as the certificate lists this as "deferred." In other words, according to the report, such language indicates that investigators are currently waiting on further blood tests and a toxicology report before reaching any official conclusion. For now, while friends, family, and fans alike continue to mourn, the investigation is still pending as more information is gathered as to the exact circumstances that led to the actor's untimely passing.