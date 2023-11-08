Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Doesn't Reveal Cause Of Death, Investigation Still Pending
Information surrounding the death of actor Matthew Perry continues to trickle in slowly in the days since the tragedy was first made known to the public. The "Friends" actor was only 54 years old when he passed away on October 28, 2023 and early reports indicated that he had been found incapacitated in a hot tub at his own home. The apparent cause of death was presumed to be drowning, with no foul play or drug use suspected. That was backed up in a subsequent update, where a preliminary toxicology report ruled out the presence of meth or fentanyl in his system.
Now, additional reporting by The Blast (via Yahoo) has revealed details contained within the actor's death certificate. The official cause of death remains unclear, however, as the certificate lists this as "deferred." In other words, according to the report, such language indicates that investigators are currently waiting on further blood tests and a toxicology report before reaching any official conclusion. For now, while friends, family, and fans alike continue to mourn, the investigation is still pending as more information is gathered as to the exact circumstances that led to the actor's untimely passing.
An irreplaceable loss
Matthew Perry's passing has hit extra hard for many, both as a result of his time in the spotlight from the classic sitcom "Friends" and also because of his publicly-acknowledged struggles with opioid and substance addiction. His most famous role helped make viewers feel like he was truly part of their family. His return along with the rest of his co-stars for the "Friends: The Reunion" special in 2021 provided fans with one of his last major public appearances, allowing the beloved icon to once again enjoy the adoration of millions who had made him a constant presence in their living rooms throughout the show's original run and, of course, countless reruns in the years afterwards.
The actor also made waves with the release of his very personal and emotionally raw memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." The book provided even further insights into an individual who many would only ever know through his screen presence on "Friends" (as well as his various performances outside of his big break). In short, whatever the exact circumstances of his passing, nothing changes the fact that Perry leaves behind a legacy that's as human, messy, and honest as he was.