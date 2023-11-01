Matthew Perry Toxicology Report Reveals No Meth Or Fentanyl In System

An initial toxicology report has ruled out some potential causes for the recent, untimely death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. According to a recent report by TMZ, an initial test revealed that the late actor did not have meth or fentanyl in his system at the time of his passing. Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend. He was just 54 years old.

The outlet cautions that "more in-depth tests are still being conducted" to see if any other illegal drugs were present in his blood at the time of his passing, and "if the levels of any prescription meds were at harmful doses." Those more in-depth toxicology results could take months to be revealed.

Perry has been very open about his struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction over the years. The actor, who is best known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," recently opened up about his journey to sobriety in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." The manner of death has still not been confirmed by officials, even though initial reports indicated that Perry had drowned.