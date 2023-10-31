The Depressing Reason Matthew Perry Refused To Watch Friends

Everyone has their comfort shows. It doesn't matter how painfully dated their cultural references become, or if certain elements have come to make you cringe at their insensitivity, you find yourself returning to these series again and again like an old companion. For me, that series is "Community," a sitcom that brought me welcome joy when I needed it at the end of a painful year full of heartbreak and hardship. For others, that show is "Friends," the long-running comedy series about a group of 20-something pals (and, in certain cases, eventual romantic partners) that has continued to enjoy an extended shelf life thanks to streaming.

Those who are deeply invested in the merry misadventures of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey suffered a terrible blow this past weekend when actor Matthew Perry tragically died at the age of 54. The man behind Chandler Bing was known for being a lot like his "Friends" character, so much so it was difficult to say where one ended and the other began. Both were known for wearing their snarkiness like a shield to guard their vulnerable soul, so it only made sense when Chandler — a deceptively layered character — evolved into the true heart of the show. It's through him that the series was able to really explore the messy process through which people settle into adulthood over the course of their 20s.

Given the similarities between himself and Chandler, one would understand if Perry was hesitant to rewatch "Friends." It would be a little like watching short films you made and starred in back when you were fresh out of college (not that I would know anything about that...). However, for Perry, the show was a reminder of something far more unpleasant: his offscreen struggles with drugs and alcohol.