Here's How To Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Television's most sprawling franchise just keeps on trucking along. In no time at all, filmmaker and prolific showrunner Taylor Sheridan has established a vice grip on dads everywhere with his incredibly popular "Yellowstone" series ... but why stop there? He's since expanded the frontier of this universe with a veritable wagon train of spin-offs, sequel series, and even prequels, all of which have enjoyed various degrees of success. Although such grand plans hit a bit of a snag in recent months, first with "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner parting ways with the production and most recently with the news that the final batch of episodes from the parent series that started it all would be in for a lengthy delay, fans now have another thrilling and star-studded production to look forward to.

Officially titled "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," this latest series was originally conceived as a spin-off from "1883" tentatively known as "1883: The Bass Reeves Story." This has since been reimagined as a standalone show that just happens to take place in the larger "Duttonverse," but that likely does nothing to dampen the enthusiasm surrounding the production. In short, it's a great time to be a fan of this franchise, not least of all because viewers never have to go very long between installments.

Led by David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland, Shea Whigham, Garrett Hedlund, Dennis Quaid, and more, this newest series just debuted its first two episodes this past week. Granted, if there's one drawback to having so many shows airing at practically the same time, it's that it can be tough to keep track of them all. So if you happened to miss the premiere, here's how you can watch ""Lawmen: Bass Reeves."