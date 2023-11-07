Here's How You Can Watch Reacher Season 2 (And Season 1)
Sometimes you just want to watch a tall, handsome, taciturn, hulking muscle man with a fine appreciation for the Blues and local cuisines lay the smackdown on the evil people of the world. Such is the appeal of "Reacher," the streaming show based on Lee Child's book series about Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police officer turned loner with a knack for landing himself in the middle of conspiracies involving dirty cops, corrupt politicians, law-breaking rich people, and other types of no-good, rotten scoundrels.
Developed by Nick Santora, "Reacher" stars Alan Ritchson — who got his start as an actor portraying another famous blonde beefcake in the form of Arthur Curry/Aquaman on "Smallville" — as its namesake, with the supporting cast around him varying from season to season, depending on which of Child's books is being adapted. Naturally, season 1 was based on the author's debut novel, 1997's "Killing Floor," with season 2 drawing from Child's 2007 Reacher book "Bad Luck and Trouble." Despite the change in scenery and supporting crew, season 2 promises to feature the same pulpy mix of intense action, sly comedy, and Reacher beating bad men silly with his giant bare hands as season 1, judging by its newly unveiled trailer.
Being an Amazon Studios production, "Reacher" season 2 will stream on Prime Video at no added surcharge to subscribers, just like season 1. However, for those who aren't subscribed to Prime Video (be that because it's too costly, there are too many damn streaming services as is, or because you'd rather not put any more money in Jeffrey Bezos' pocket than he already has), there are other options.
Reacher is just within your ... reach
"Reacher" season 1 was a smash hit for Prime Video, topping the Nielsen streaming charts and quickly getting a season 2 order within days of its launch. Since then, though, it's also become available to buy or rent on Premium Video On Demand services like Vudu, Apple TV, and iTunes, with rental fees as low as $1-2 dollars per episode or, at the time of writing, $19.99 to buy the entire season in HD on Vudu. You can also purchase or rent Christopher McQuarrie's 2012 "Jack Reacher" starring Tom Cruise for $3.99 and $14.99 on Vudu, in case you want to make it a full-blown Jack Reacher marathon (or see which version of the character you prefer). Or, if you would rather own a hard copy, you can pick up season 1 on DVD or Blu-ray from either Amazon or outlets like Best Buy.
Season 2 will also be made available on PVOD and home media ... eventually. Of course, that won't happen until some time in 2024, so as to allow it room to do the bulk of its damage on Prime Video (in terms of viewership and not the type of busted limbs or fatal wounds that Jack Reacher himself tends to dish out). So, if you're not already a Prime Video subscriber and don't plan on becoming a temporary subscriber either, just sit tight and avoid any "Reacher"-related discussion threads, fan sites, or explainers to stay spoiler-free for season 2 until further notice. Think of it as the online version of going off-the-grid, Reacher-style.
"Reacher" season 2 premieres December 15, 2023, on Prime Video.