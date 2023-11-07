Here's How You Can Watch Reacher Season 2 (And Season 1)

Sometimes you just want to watch a tall, handsome, taciturn, hulking muscle man with a fine appreciation for the Blues and local cuisines lay the smackdown on the evil people of the world. Such is the appeal of "Reacher," the streaming show based on Lee Child's book series about Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police officer turned loner with a knack for landing himself in the middle of conspiracies involving dirty cops, corrupt politicians, law-breaking rich people, and other types of no-good, rotten scoundrels.

Developed by Nick Santora, "Reacher" stars Alan Ritchson — who got his start as an actor portraying another famous blonde beefcake in the form of Arthur Curry/Aquaman on "Smallville" — as its namesake, with the supporting cast around him varying from season to season, depending on which of Child's books is being adapted. Naturally, season 1 was based on the author's debut novel, 1997's "Killing Floor," with season 2 drawing from Child's 2007 Reacher book "Bad Luck and Trouble." Despite the change in scenery and supporting crew, season 2 promises to feature the same pulpy mix of intense action, sly comedy, and Reacher beating bad men silly with his giant bare hands as season 1, judging by its newly unveiled trailer.

Being an Amazon Studios production, "Reacher" season 2 will stream on Prime Video at no added surcharge to subscribers, just like season 1. However, for those who aren't subscribed to Prime Video (be that because it's too costly, there are too many damn streaming services as is, or because you'd rather not put any more money in Jeffrey Bezos' pocket than he already has), there are other options.