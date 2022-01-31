Reacher Showrunner Nick Santora On Casting Alan Ritchson, Staging Action, And His Favorite Moment [Interview]

I'd love to hear a little bit more about the process of getting "Reacher" made. Did you approach author Lee Child to get him on board for the series?

By the time the studio came to me, Lee was already on board. He wanted to make this as a series. So they were just looking for a writer/showrunner to come on board and take those reins.

Like every job I've ever landed in this business, you go and you tap dance for the studio and then the various buyers and networks, and you hope they like your vision or version of the product. Though, in this case, to be honest, the entire time I said, "My version of what I want to do of this is whatever Lee Child says works." I wasn't going to all of a sudden change who Jack Reacher was by any means.

Adaptations can take many forms and be as close to the original material or be completely different. And from what I can tell, the first season skews pretty closely to the first book. And I heard that the intent is to do a book per season for any potential future seasons. Can you talk a little bit about the thought process behind that and how you decided on that structure for the show?

Like everything with "Reacher," it's always a group decision and a group discussion. And I mean that in a positive way, because we have a wonderful studio, and we have great producers, and we have Lee Child. So everyone just talks and says, "What would be the best way to go forward with this?"

And when you have basically a library's worth of books, you can pick any one-off and probably turn it into a great season of television. So we felt it made sense to start at the beginning because it's a rebirth of "Reacher" on television. So why don't we start at the front?

We did pull some stuff, not a ton, but some stuff from other books. There's a major "Reacher" character in season 1 that's not in the first book of "Reacher", that's not in "Killing Floor." But we felt that the character would help, and we think did. And we found a wonderful actor to play that character [the character is Neagley, played by Maria Sten]. It's just always just discussing, going through pros and cons and then figuring out what do we want to do next.