Is Step Brothers 2 Happening, Or Is The Catalina Winer Mixer Canceled?

"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" usually tops lists of the best Will Ferrell movies, but for many, the silly, raucous classic that is "Step Brothers" is simply unbeatable. The tale of 40-year-old man-children Brennan Huff (Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) struggling to get along after their parents marry and move in together solidified its two stars as the perfect pairing. Ferrell and Reilly had worked together on "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" but it was 2008's "Step Brothers" that truly tapped into their shared talent for sheer buffoonery.

There are other movies like "Step Brothers" but none quite manage the absolute stupidity of two 40-year-old men living with their parents and acting like spoiled 14-year-old brats. With Adam McKay directing and co-writing, the film was in good hands from the outset, especially since the man behind most of the best early-2000s comedies, Judd Apatow, was onboard as producer. Meanwhile, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Adam Scott, and Kathryn Hahn provided a superb supporting cast that perfectly complemented Ferrell and Reilly's absurd shenanigans.

More recently we've had to make do with the uninspired parody that was "Holmes and Watson," which saw the duo reunite to anticlimactic effect a full decade after "Step Brothers." Now, in an age where good comedy movies seem to have all but disappeared from release schedules, we need the unhinged idiocy of their earlier team-up more than ever. In other words, we need that "Step Brothers" sequel ASAP. Unfortunately, it's not clear when or even if that's going to happen.