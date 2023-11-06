Is Real Steel 2 Still Happening With Hugh Jackman Back In The Robot Boxing Arena?

If "Rocky" is for Boomers and Gen-Xers and "Creed" is for Millennials, then what is the boxing film of choice for Generation Z? One could argue it's "Real Steel." Yes, really.

Released in 2011, the Hugh Jackman-led sci-fi film is loosely based on "Steel," a short story written by Richard Matheson in the 1950s and one that was previously adapted into an episode of "The Twilight Zone" in 1963. Yet, the film itself was very much meant for families — including then kiddie-aged Gen-Zers — when it opened in theaters. It would proceed to top the charts on Netflix almost a decade later when the world was on lockdown in 2020, at which point it became apparent just how much of a lasting imprint Jackman's surprisingly heartfelt boxing robots flick had left on the public's consciousness.

Directed by Shawn Levy, "Real Steel" takes place in an alternate future where, instead of people having to deal with a deadly virus, 2020 saw human pugilists replaced with brawling machines that could withstand far more damage (and dish out a whole lot more in return) in the boxing ring than mere flesh-and-blood mortals ever could. But for all its "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots"-style action and "Rocky IV"-inspired dastardly non-American villains (minus the Reagan-era Cold War politics, that is) "Real Steel" has to offer, it's really more of an earnest father-son story at its core. However, with a box office gross of $264 million against a $110 million budget, it wasn't lucrative enough to automatically get the green light for a sequel.

Nevertheless, Gen-Zers who grew up loving "Real Steel" have apparently retained their fondness for it, which is part of why a continuation is now being developed. Should it happen, though, the question is whether it would be a series or film.