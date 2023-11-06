Sarah Michelle Gellar Questioned The Very First Line In Her Buffy Audition

A lot of things made "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" special, from its inversion of the helpless blonde trope to its genre-defying jumps between raucous comedy, heartfelt drama, and supernatural horror. But perhaps the most lasting impact that the series had on culture was the way that it manipulated language. Problematic series creator Joss Whedon created his own particular parlance with "Buffy," and obviously the slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, speaks it like a pro. However, it might surprise fans to learn that when Gellar first auditioned for the series' lead, she was thoroughly confused by the patois that came to be known as Buffyism.

"Well, Buffyism is basically just an odd way of speaking," Whedon said in a 1998 interview. "People often quote the sort of things that people say but we don't have a lot of phrases we like to use. Basically, it's not about creating a word that all the kids are gonna go out and say, it's more about just kind of twisting the English language until it cries out in pain."

"Buffy" felt incredibly of the moment when it came out because it didn't try to emulate the dialogue of the time — it shaped it. Popular slang moves so quickly, especially among high schoolers, that any attempt to capture it as it was happening would be futile.

"The thing about creating hip fresh teen speak is that by the time you get it on the air it's over," Whedon continued. "You can't say what the teens are saying because they're not saying it anymore [...] When I wrote the movie I tried to listen to teenagers to see what they talked like and they talked like 'Heathers,' so that was useless to me. So I said oh, I'll just create a way of speaking, and if catches on then it will be what teens are saying."