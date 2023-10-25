Netflix Is Being Haunted By A Documentary That Explores The Truth Behind The Conjuring 3

Netflix originals have always been the biggest draw for the streaming juggernaut, and their true crime documentary offerings have been so popular that they've been spoofed by both "Black Mirror," and the brilliant satirical mockumentary series "American Vandal." Released just in time for the Halloween season, the latest documentary, "The Devil on Trial," has been dominating the top 10 charts across the globe. The film is the latest from Peabody Award-winning and three-time BAFTA-nominated British writer, director, and producer, Chris Holt, and tackles the first and only time demonic possession was used as a defense in an American murder trial. Taking place in 1981, the trial made headlines as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case, as 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson claimed that he was not guilty in the murder of his landlord, Alan Bono, because he was possessed at the time of the killing.

If this plot sounds eerily familiar, it's because the same story served as the basis for the most recent installment of "The Conjuring" series, 2021's "The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It." The films in "The Conjuring" Universe are grounded in the alleged real paranormal encounters of Lorraine and Ed Warren, as portrayed by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, respectively. In fact, it was the real Lorraine Warren who contacted law enforcement to claim that Johnson was possessed at the time of Bono's murder. This means that the documentary could technically fit within the extended universe of "The Conjuring" franchise, and the fact that some of those interviewed for the documentary still stand by Johnson's story makes the fictional horror movie's "based on a real story" claim appear even scarier.

Then again, the documentary doesn't paint the Warrens in the same positive light as "The Conjuring" films.