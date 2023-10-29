Why Suits Spinoff Pearson Avoided Cameos From Old Characters

The "Suits" renaissance continues over at Netflix where viewers are continuing to binge eight seasons of the legal drama at an alarming rate. There are actually nine seasons of "Suits" in total, but fans will have to go elsewhere to see how things wrap up, at least for the time being. At the end of season 7, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) travels to Chicago after his former partner Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) left their law firm, Pearson Darby Specter, to work as a fixer for newly elected Mayor, Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector). The dark history of Chicago politics is filled with backroom deals orchestrated by corrupt politicians that could make for compelling TV, leading the USA Network to greenlight the "Suits" spinoff "Pearson."

Hoping to expand on the success of "Suits" and capitalize on Torres' beaming star power, "Pearson" struggled to find the same success and was unceremoniously canceled after just one season. Now that Netflix has resurrected "Suits" after its initial run ended in 2019, completists will want to seek out "Pearson" to see what one of the standout characters has been up to after being disbarred midway through season 6 after defending Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who has been pretending he's a real lawyer since the start of the series.

Those planning to give "Pearson" another shot at success should do well to go in with a little bit of forewarned caution. The original main characters of "Suits," including Harvey, Mike, Louis, and Donna are barely even mentioned in the spinoff. Co-created by "Suits" masterminds Aaron Korsh and Daniel Arkin, "Pearson" needed to establish its own footing before bringing in other beloved characters, although there were some ideas for a potential crossover that sadly never came to fruition.