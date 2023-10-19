The Frasier Revival Finally Explains How The Good Doctor Went From Local Personality To National Star

Frasier Crane is back on our screens in a "Frasier" revival that's neither disappointing nor remarkable. The new show is in the unfortunate position of having to revive one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time without any of the supporting cast that made it such a hit during its original 1993-2004 run. The only cast member returning from the original sitcom is Kelsey Grammer himself — which, if you ask the "Frasier" star, isn't a bad thing as he is, after all, the key to the success of the show.

Sadly, that hasn't necessarily played out thus far, as the revival show manages to keep much of the humor and heart that defined the original but still somehow fails to capture its magic. After a heartwarming tribute to Martin Crane actor John Mahoney in the inaugural episode, "Frasier" 2023 sort of limps on while demonstrating flashes of the brilliance that we all recognize from the original sitcom. There are still plenty of episodes to go, though, so things could pick up. But in the meantime, one positive of having Frasier Crane back on our screens is that we've learned what the good doctor has been up to since we bid him adieu some 20 years ago.

In the "Frasier" series finale, the titular psychiatrist left his native Seattle for Chicago, making a last-minute decision to abandon plans of hosting a TV show in San Francisco to chase his then-girlfriend Charlotte Connor (Laura Linney) to the Windy City. Now, as the new showrunners Joe Cristali and Chris Harris put it to The Hollywood Reporter, we get to see the "third act" in Frasier's life. And in episode three of the new series, we're given a lot more insight into the lost Frasier years, especially in regards to how he became a national celebrity.