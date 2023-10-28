Is Die Hard 6 Still Happening, Or Does Bruce Willis' Retirement Mean The End For John McClane?

One major factor that seemingly curbed "Die Hard 6" was Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019. Even before the massive, multi-billion-dollar deal was finalized, executives were being more selective about what they were giving the green light to. In the aftermath of the deal, Disney was busy combining two massive companies into one. Before that dust even had a chance to settle, the pandemic hit in early 2020, effectively shutting down all of Hollywood for an entire year. The industry is still recovering from that in many ways.

More recently though, it became clear that whatever plans for a sequel that existed would have to, at the very least, be retooled. In March of 2022, Willis' family revealed that the actor has been suffering from aphasia, which impacts one's ability to communicate over time. At the time, his Rumor Willis released a statement, saying the following:

"We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

If the idea was, indeed, to do a sequel of any kind, that is now off the table as Willis is effectively retired. That doesn't mean the franchise can't continue but if it does, it will have to be without the star who made the franchise what it is. That could make it more difficult to get the project off the ground, admittedly.