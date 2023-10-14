Blumfest: Five Nights At Freddy's Promises Easter Eggs For Fans And More [NYCC]

In "Night Swim" (produced by James Wan and Blum), a suburban dream of owning a pool dissolves into a nightmare for a family. Having just moved into a new neighborhood, a young woman (Amélie Hoeferle) discovers that the hard way when an innocent night game of Marco Polo turns grisly. And that's just going off the trailer. The synopsis contains a more dramatic factor: The father (Wyatt Russell) is dealing with a degenerative disease that cut his baseball career short, so the pool was supposed to be his therapy pool.

"Why pools?" The moderator asked director Bryce McGuire, who directed the short film the feature is based on. McGuire revealed that, yes, pools are scary for him, thanks to "Jaws." "For me, 'Jaws' didn't just ruin the oceans; It ruined the pools too!" As a nine-year-old, "Jaws" planted the idea that a shark would rise from the bottom and chomp him. "I know rationally this pool is nine feet deep ... but when the lights go off, I can't see the ground. If I can't see the bottom of a pool, it's not there. That's just science."

It obviously wouldn't be a great white shark, but the "shape" of the pool entity remains a mystery. McGuire's mission is to twist commonplace childhood pool memories, such as the "don't run" rule, a hand going through the drain flap, or hair getting stuck in the drain. Regarding the trailer, McGuire teased "a whole other dimension to what's going on here, which I won't speak about."

"Night Swim" will play in theaters on January 5, 2024.