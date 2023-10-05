Yes, The Night Swim Trailer Is All About An Evil Swimming Pool

You know, there's a reason why horror gurus like producers James Wan and Jason Blum have had so much spooky success over the years. Staying ahead of the curve tends to be a full-time job and they seem to have recognized that we've probably had our fill of haunted houses, possessed dolls, and other everyday domestic appliances that are inexplicably out to get us. So why not mix things up a bit and introduce an evil swimming pool, instead?

In all seriousness, there's something to be said for the sheer amount of creative kills and terrifying thrills that the most imaginative artists can come up with from some of the most silly-sounding concepts. That sure seems to be a big part of the appeal of "Night Swim," the latest horror film to come out of the productive partnership between Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, the producers behind the smash-hit "M3gan."

This time, a hapless family of innocents are dead-set on testing the limits of their new house and the seemingly innocuous swimming pool in the backyard. But anyone who's watched, like, a single horror flick in their life knows that swimming around a green-tinted pool at night with nobody around is a recipe for disaster. Come on, people, you've seen "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge," right?

Luckily, Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for "Night Swim" just in time for spooky season and you can take a look at it yourself below ... if you dare!