Yes, The Night Swim Trailer Is All About An Evil Swimming Pool
You know, there's a reason why horror gurus like producers James Wan and Jason Blum have had so much spooky success over the years. Staying ahead of the curve tends to be a full-time job and they seem to have recognized that we've probably had our fill of haunted houses, possessed dolls, and other everyday domestic appliances that are inexplicably out to get us. So why not mix things up a bit and introduce an evil swimming pool, instead?
In all seriousness, there's something to be said for the sheer amount of creative kills and terrifying thrills that the most imaginative artists can come up with from some of the most silly-sounding concepts. That sure seems to be a big part of the appeal of "Night Swim," the latest horror film to come out of the productive partnership between Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, the producers behind the smash-hit "M3gan."
This time, a hapless family of innocents are dead-set on testing the limits of their new house and the seemingly innocuous swimming pool in the backyard. But anyone who's watched, like, a single horror flick in their life knows that swimming around a green-tinted pool at night with nobody around is a recipe for disaster. Come on, people, you've seen "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge," right?
Luckily, Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for "Night Swim" just in time for spooky season and you can take a look at it yourself below ... if you dare!
Watch the Night Swim trailer
[Extremely "Arrested Development" voice] And that's why you never go swimming without a lifeguard!
Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, "Night Swim" is actually based on his own 2014 short film (as we previously reported here) and stars a pretty impressive cast led by Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. Russell plays a washed-up baseball player named Ray Waller, who was forced to quit the game he loves due to a degenerative illness. After moving to some new digs with his wife Eve (Condon) and their two kids Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and Elliot (Gavin Warren), the convenient swimming pool seems like the perfect thing to keep their children happy and, secretly, help his own physical therapy in a long-shot bid to return to the Major Leagues.
If that entire dream scenario seems too good to be true, well, of course it is! Cue the supernatural horrors lurking just beneath the surface of the pool, preying on kids foolish enough to play Marco Polo for much longer than any normal person ever would before getting bored.
"Night Swim" is backed by producer and horror filmmaker James Wan ("Saw," "Insidious," "The Conjuring" franchise) and Jason Blum ("Halloween," "The Black Phone") and will release in theaters on a to-be-announced date.