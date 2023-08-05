How Paranormal Activity Prepared Jason Blum For The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie

From "A Nightmare on Elm Street" to "Friday the 13th," "Hellraiser" to "Child's Play (aka Chucky)," '80s horror fans love a long-running franchise. While the 21st century doesn't have as many lengthy horror franchises per capita as the 1980s does, it still has a decent amount — and most of those are thanks to the efforts of one Jason Blum, Mr. Blumhouse himself.

Over the course of his career, Blum has sought to keep the traditions of vintage horror cinema alive not necessarily in the films themselves, but in broader ways. To wit, he's often found a lot of his films easily making their budgets back (and then some) at the box office; this year alone has seen "M3GAN" and "Insidious: The Red Door" hit the jackpot at cinemas, successes that are not only clear indicators of horror's continual popularity as a genre, but also Blum's savvy in keeping budgets low.

Blum is also a franchise maven, turning the likes of "Insidious" and "The Purge" into long-running series as well as resurrecting classic franchises such as "Halloween" and "The Exorcist." With this October's "Five Nights at Freddy's," Blum is hopeful that the adaptation of the popular video game will mark the beginning of another long-running cinematic franchise. To that end, he sees a lot of similarities between "Freddy's" and what is perhaps Blumhouse's crown jewel franchise: The "Paranormal Activity" movies.