Wyatt Russell And Kerry Condon Will Star In An Evil Swimming Pool Movie From Blumhouse

First, Blumhouse makes a film about an evil doll, and now you're telling me that they're making a movie about an evil pool? What's next, an evil dying tonight?

In all seriousness, Blumhouse has announced its latest project, hot off the heels of the unexpected success of "M3GAN," titled "Night Swim." According to a press release, the film will be a co-production between the hit horror banner and James Wan's Atomic Monster, adding fuel to the fire of rumors that a merger between the two could be in the works. Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon are slated to star in "Night Swim," which will be written and directed by Bryce McGuire. Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, and Judson Scott have boarded the film as executive producers, while Wan and Jason Blum will serve as producers.

While not mentioned in the press release, it appears that it will be a feature-length adaptation of McGuire's 2014 short film of the same name, which he co-directed with Rod Blackhurst. The latter is not attached to the project but congratulated McGuire on the news in an Instagram post. If you are morbidly curious about what "Night Swim" could bring, check out the original short here.