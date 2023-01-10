Wyatt Russell And Kerry Condon Will Star In An Evil Swimming Pool Movie From Blumhouse
First, Blumhouse makes a film about an evil doll, and now you're telling me that they're making a movie about an evil pool? What's next, an evil dying tonight?
In all seriousness, Blumhouse has announced its latest project, hot off the heels of the unexpected success of "M3GAN," titled "Night Swim." According to a press release, the film will be a co-production between the hit horror banner and James Wan's Atomic Monster, adding fuel to the fire of rumors that a merger between the two could be in the works. Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon are slated to star in "Night Swim," which will be written and directed by Bryce McGuire. Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, and Judson Scott have boarded the film as executive producers, while Wan and Jason Blum will serve as producers.
While not mentioned in the press release, it appears that it will be a feature-length adaptation of McGuire's 2014 short film of the same name, which he co-directed with Rod Blackhurst. The latter is not attached to the project but congratulated McGuire on the news in an Instagram post. If you are morbidly curious about what "Night Swim" could bring, check out the original short here.
Back at it again
Details are understandably being kept under wraps. However, the press release announcing the film has given us a tease of the evil that's sure to come. The film is expected to be "a supernatural thriller built around the hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool." Sounds spooky!
This tidbit alone should make you excited to see "Night Swim." Nobody really likes to talk about it, but pools are kind of terrifying when you think about it. A lot can go wrong in a swimming pool, from drownings to concrete head smashes, if you're not careful. And before anyone asks, yes, I still think a lot about the pool disembowelment scene from "The Final Destination." Doesn't everyone?
Needless to say, the idea of a swimming pool death trap is an intriguing one, and if "M3GAN" proved anything, it's that even the silliest concept can deliver some effective scares. Couple that in with the genuine talents of Russell and Condon, and you've already piqued my interest.
If you're looking for even better news, here's some: You'll be able to experience "Night Swim" in theaters! The film is expected to begin production in the coming weeks for a release on January 19, 2024.