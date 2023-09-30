It's Saw X Vs. Paw Patrol Vs. The Creator In A Weird Weekend Box Office Battle

The 2023 box office kicked off in style with weekend charts dominated by the trifecta of a horror movie, a sci-fi movie, and an animated children's movie with talking animals. The first three weekends of the year saw "Avatar: The Way of Water," "M3GAN," and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" occupying the top three spots on the box office charts (with the Tom Hanks-led "A Man Called Otto" happily trucking along just below them). It was a diverse mix of genres that existed in a strange harmony, offering something for everyone.

This weekend brings "The Creator," "Saw X," and "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," seeking a similarly harmonic co-existence while also being in a fairly close race for the No. 1 spot. However, it looks like family fare is the winner here, with "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" easily taking the top spot with an estimated $22.5 million opening (according to Variety), a number that's actually a bit higher than the initial projections. Coming in second is "Saw X," currently on track to land an estimated $18.6 million, which is at least enough to surpass the opening weekends for both "Jigsaw" ($16.5 million) and "Spiral" ($8.7 million), the respective eighth and ninth entries in the franchise. Rounding out the top three, we've got "The Creator," which will likely end up with an estimated $14 million (via Deadline), but it could make closer to $16 million (via Variety). That's a bit of a bummer for an original sci-fi movie that deserves our attention.

The other new wide release this weekend is "Dumb Money," which has had a gradual rollout this month. It started off in just eight theaters, played in 616 last weekend, and expanded to 2,837 locations this weekend. Between cast members like Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Pete Davidson being unavailable to promote the movie and competition from three new releases, "Dumb Money" is down on its luck. It's looking at an estimated weekend total of just $4 million, which won't be enough to even crack the top five on the box office charts. Yikes!