Is Ghost Rider 3 With Nicolas Cage Happening, Or Has This Superhero Series Flamed Out?

The world of Marvel films made prior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a wild west of under-appreciated massive swings from auteurs, esteemed tentpoles that dared to take superheroes as seriously as the comics that birthed them, and piles of rubbish that are probably better swept under a rug and never spoken of again. 2007's "Ghost Rider," directed by Mark Steven Johnson, is far from the lowest of the low, instead falling into the same middle ground as other mediocre Marvel superhero flicks from this era. If it wasn't for Nicolas Cage hamming it up as the maverick stunt-motorcyclist turned flame-headed bounty hunter of the damned Johnny Blaze, the movie would probably blur together with Johnson's "Daredevil."

That's absolutely not the case with "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," the 2012 sequel helmed by "Crank" and "Gamer" duo Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor. It's not a good movie (unless watching Idris Elba channel Pepé Le Pew as an alcoholic French monk is your thing), but it is a memorable one that comes at you with the enthusiasm of someone with big "Hold my beer" energy. It was also a reasonable success at the box office, taking home $149 million against a relatively modest $57 million budget. Around the time of its release, Neveldine confirmed to IndieWire that "talk" of "Ghost Rider 3" had already begun. "I know Nic[olas Cage] wants to do it, he's very pumped about it. We'll just [have] to see how well [this] does," he added.

Over a decade later, however, the Johnny Blaze character is now firmly in Cage's rearview mirror, with "Ghost Rider 3" having fallen into the depths of hell like Mephistopheles/Roarke being hurled back home at the end of "Spirit of Vengeance." What happened? Well, it all had to do with the franchise rights.