What Critics And Audiences Are Saying About The Creator

"The Creator" is finally here, and so are the first reactions. Much like with his debut film, "Monsters," director Gareth Edwards managed to stretch a meager budget to tell a truly epic sci-fi tale with "The Creator." His first film since 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," this futuristic action thriller is set during a war between humans and AI. It tells the story of Joshua (John David Washington), an ex-special forces agent who's tasked with entering enemy territory to kill the "Creator," the person responsible for giving rise to AI who has now created a weapon capable of wiping out the human race entirely. Once Joshua tracks down the weapon, however, he's surprised to learn that this all-powerful weapon is an AI-powered child.

The movie has already caused somewhat of a buzz for Edward's unorthodox approach to filming. Not only did the director eschew using green screen as much as possible, he also chose to shoot most of the film on the prosumer Sony FX3 camera — a move that surely has wide-ranging implications for the film industry. (You can buy the camera right now for about $4,000!) Edwards also utilized guerilla shooting methods, choosing to use a small crew and natural lighting when possible. For one scene in particular, the director used actual nuclear physicists as extras in exchange for gaining access to his ideal location for a pivotal sequence.

So, has using all these innovative and novel filming methods resulted in a movie worth seeing? Beyond that, is it enough to propel a movie based on an original idea to box office success? "The Creator" debuts in theaters this week, but some critics have already seen it, so we already have a rough idea of the answer to these questions.