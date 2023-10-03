Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Info

Every major holiday could stand to have a slasher movie themed around it, especially one with a sunny disposition masquerading the grim truth behind it like Thanksgiving. Such was Eli Roth's thinking when he made his fake "Thanksgiving" movie trailer for Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's "Grindhouse" experiment back in 2007. Roth's original short is a collection of scenes of people getting brutally decapitated (or, in the case of a poor cheerleader, sadistically stabbed between the legs) over the Thanksgiving holiday frame by a serial killer dressed as a Pilgrim. It's grotesque, juvenile, and tasteless. In other words, it's everything you either love or hate about Eli Roth's horror work in general.

16 years later, Roth has finally gone and turned "Thanksgiving" into a full-fledged film, just like the fake "Grindhouse" trailers turned actual films "Machete" and "Hobo with a Shotgun" before it. Roth's slasher also marks his return to the realm of hard R-rated genre fare after his brief detour into family-friendly horror with "The House with a Clock in Its Walls," which is easily the best film he's ever made in this author's humble opinion. With Roth's breakout hit, "Cabin Fever," turning 20 this year, will his turkey-flavored gorefest propel his career to newfound heights or amount to a whole lot of gobbledegook (emphasis on the "gobble")?

While we're waiting for the answer, let's run down everything we know about "Thanksgiving" so far, shall we?