20 Years Ago, The Low Budget Box Office Hit Cabin Fever Launched Eli Roth's Career

"I wrote that movie when I was 22 and when I wrote it, everyone told me, 'This will never get made, that is a piece of s*** and this is a terrible script,'" Eli Roth said to Collider in 2015 of his debut feature film "Cabin Fever." Yet here we are, a full 20 years after the movie was released in the fall of 2003. Not only did the movie become a hit in its own right, but it spawned several sequels and even a remake in 2016. "Now I can say the script that everyone hated I can say was so good they made it twice [Laughs]," Roth quipped in the same interview.

Roth has reason to be a little bit smug about the whole thing. The filmmaker's resume now also includes hits like "Hostel" and one of Netflix's first original shows, "Hemlock Grove," not to mention a starring role as the Bear Jew in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious Basterds." That entire career begins with Roth scraping together just enough money through independent financing to put together his take on cabin in the woods horror that, in the end, made quite a bit of money.

In this week's edition of Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Cabin Fever" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll explore how the idea originated, how Roth ultimately managed to get the movie's budget together, how a 12-year-old kid ensured the movie got finished, what happened when it hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it two decades removed. Let's dig in, shall we?