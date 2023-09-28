Saw X Composer Charlie Clouser On Providing Jigsaw's Deadly Soundtrack For Nearly 20 Years [Exclusive Interview]

Charlie, first off, thank you so much for doing this. I should mention that my first love is music. Right beside me is a Rob Zombie CD and a Nine Inch Nails CD. So just so you know, I'm very, very thrilled to be talking to you, man.

Let's see, which Rob Zombie? Is it this one [points to a gold record on the wall].

That is exactly the one.

Which Nine Inch Nails? Is it that one or is it that one [points to more gold records on the wall]?

Oh my God, that's so cool.

Those had been wrapped up in plastic and sitting in a storage closet for years and years and years. My wife is like, "Why don't you hang these up?" And I was like, "Okay, get me the tape measure and the ruler and I'll see if I can hang them in a straight line."

The PR people, they'll send these emails out, they'll be like, "You want to speak to this person?" They try to make it sound as cool as possible. I've got to tell you, the email they sent me had a pretty good hook to it. You apparently hold the record for doing the most movies in a single franchise, dethroning Mr. John Williams for "Star Wars." So how does that feel?

Well, one caveat is Jordan from the PR company had done some deep digging and he found a composer who had scored like 22 films in a series called "Carry On," which is a British film series. I know nothing about them, but apparently they've been running for decades. I'm not completely at the top of the pile, but let's just say for American composers or American films, that'll be our little footnote.

Sure thing.

It's pretty amazing that the music for the "Saw" franchise has become sort of a character in the films. As actors, directors, and writers have come and gone in the franchise, somehow the music that I wrote for the first one had become sort of almost like Tobin Bell's character. You can't make a "Saw" movie without some of these pieces of music. So I feel dang lucky that the way this franchise shaped up, is that the music has become kind of an indispensable part of what makes it a "Saw" movie. It wasn't planned that way, but I feel pretty lucky that's become the case. Certainly, I can't put myself on John Williams' level in any respect except for the sheer number of movies that we've scored within a single franchise.

So we're not going to put the headline as, "Take that, John Williams."

Right.

Obviously I was familiar with you from music, but I did not realize how much film and TV work you had done. What was the original plan? Was music your first thing and then did you just kind of fall into the movie and TV stuff?

My first ambition was to make cool-sounding records after growing up on Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. Then in college, discovering the revolution in music with bands like Gang of Four, Talking Heads, and Devo, that kind of kicked down the door. When you're a kid learning to play drums and you listen to a Led Zeppelin record, and then you record some drums, you think, "Well, there's a huge distance between what I'm able to do and what these records that I love sound like." It was all just a mystery. So I always wanted to be involved in making those kinds of records, but I also knew that there was a wider world of sonic experimentation out there.

I didn't set out to be a virtuoso on any instrument. I just liked the sonic collage aspect of so many of those sorts of artsy records, like Talking Heads' "Remain in Light." A very influential record for me was the David Byrne and Brian Eno record called "My Life in the Bush of Ghosts," which was mostly instrumental and quite a sonic collage with sampled preachers from TV broadcasts and weird bits of ethnic music mixed in with freshly recorded material. So I was always interested in that sonic frontier. As time went by, I realized that there might be opportunities to use some of that style in the film music context.

One of the first jobs I ever had being paid to make music was working underneath a composer on the score for the original CBS TV series "The Equalizer" back in the 1980s. This composer was a former record producer from Australia named Cameron Allen, and he had produced a bunch of records that were on that fringe of quasi-art rock kind of stuff. He had actually been a customer of mine at the only job I ever held, which was working at the Sam Ash Music store on 48th Street in Manhattan as the computer software guy, right as computer software for music appeared on the scene in like 1985. He hired me out of the store to come and do sound design, synth programming, and drum programming for his TV score. That was a great way to see that some of the skills that I had that applied to the record world could also apply in the scoring world. I worked with him for a few years and then did a 15-year detour into making records.

But after I left Nine Inch Nails in 2001 and wanted to move more into scoring, I already had some experience in how the sausage gets made. I wasn't strictly a refugee from a band, but I already had worked on a weekly TV series and I knew the workflow, and the terminology, and the musical techniques behind churning out that much music every week. So to me, it's all part of the same soup. Nine Inch Nails music leans more towards the kind of criteria that you use in scoring than you might in a rock song. The form and the structure of Nine Inch Nails songs is not strictly verse, chorus, or guitar solo. That was very appealing to me, and that's part of the reason why I wanted to work with Trent [Reznor] on those records. Also, it's very sound design-heavy from a musical standpoint. You're creating new and interesting sounds, whether you're manipulating samples or working with synthesizers.

So a lot of what I wound up doing on the record side of things did apply to the scoring side. When you add all of those 15 years to my earlier minor experience with scoring, then it was kind of a natural transition when the time came.