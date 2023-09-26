No One Will Save You Ending Explained: I'm Dancing With Myself

When you weren't looking, Brian Duffield snuck in and suddenly became one of the coolest names in original genre cinema. With his scripts for the slasher comedy "The Babysitter," the deep sea survival horror-thriller "Underwater," and the post-apocalyptic monster movie "Love and Monsters," Duffield has demonstrated a clear appreciation for not just the tropes of specific genres but also how to use them (and when to subvert them) to explore the human condition.

Much like his feature writing/directing debut, the teen horror rom-com "Spontaneous," uses the metaphor of high schoolers spontaneously combusting to talk about the malaise that plagues everyone in the 21st century (but especially young people), Duffield's second movie as a writer and director, "No One Will Save You," is all about the universal struggle of making peace with the mistakes of your past when personal salvation seems impossible. That it's also a story about an alien invasion (a figurative "act of god," if you will) only further invites a deeper reading of the film as a religious allegory by way of a feature-length "Twilight Zone" homage. In this interpretation, the brave (and strange) new world ushered in by the invading extra-terrestrials at the end acts as a thoughtful commentary on the concept of heaven and what it actually entails.

Now, obviously, this reading would quickly fall apart if "No One Will Save You" didn't work purely on a surface level as an economic sci-fi horror flick (one with virtually no actual dialogue) about a person resisting an alien invasion with all the might they can muster. So, before we delve any further into the film's spiritual overtones, let's go over what literally happens on screen.