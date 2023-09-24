No One Will Save You Actually Used An Extremely Valuable Studio Note About The Aliens [Exclusive]

Brian Duffield's "No One Will Save You" is a lean, highly-effective alien thriller, with minimal dialogue and some seriously scary gray men. Alien films are nothing new, but in our era of films written by algorithms, it feels like a miracle to watch a direct-to-streaming film so fresh and unique. Fortunately, 20th Century Studios was on board with Duffield's vision from the beginning.

As he told our own Ethan Anderton during an interview, "I'll tell you the truth, when we were out selling the movie, a bunch of places were like, 'How will people know what's going on when they're doing laundry?'" I love a good f***-off movie, but allowing people who aren't actually watching the film to dictate a greenlight makes me hope the aliens take me next. "The thing that was so cool about working with 20th is, I think they make movies for people that love movies," Duffield said. "Which, hopefully, is not to dismiss other places. But it was so cool working with those guys because they really love movies."

According to Duffield, the studio notes he received were not the type known to ruin movies, but to help him more effectively accomplish his goals. "Even if I disagreed with one of their notes, it would really challenge me, because I was like, 'They're really smart, and they really love the movie. So if I'm disagreeing, it's coming from a really interesting place.'" And one note in particular helped the film become the best it could be.

"A big thing for the studio, which I think no other studio in the world would ever say this, is they really wanted to make sure the aliens never tipped into being evil," Duffield said.