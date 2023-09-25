Cool Stuff: McFarlane Toys Dune 2 Action Figures Unleash Desert Power

Who's got "Dune fever"? Well, we have some good news and some bad news. Director Denis Villeneuve's 2021 had to contend with a once-in-a-generation pandemic so, as disappointing as it is, perhaps it's only fitting that the follow-up, "Dune: Part 2," has been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike — or, more accurately, the AMPTP's months-long refusal to negotiate a new and fair contract in good faith. But even though the highly-anticipated sequel has been pushed back to next year, that doesn't mean that we can't start building hype anyway for what's certain to be a feast for the eyes on the biggest screen possible. With Villeneuve already planning on an ambitious third film, there's a lot riding on the success of "Part 2."

So, in the meantime, may we interest you in some collectibles instead? McFarlane Toys has officially revealed fresh looks at a new batch of "Dune: Part 2"-themed action figures that'll be sure to please even the biggest spice-huffing, Harkonnen-sympathizing miscreant out there. Fans of Frank Herbert's original novels will get their chance to see several of his characters brought to life, just as we saw them in the Villeneuve adaptation.

From Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani and the returning Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) in full desert armor garb (known as stillsuits, for my fellow nerds out there) to the imposing figures of the villainous Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista) and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) to a new look at Christopher Walken's Emperor and even a new character by the name of Shishakli (played by actor Souheila Yacoub), there's enough goodies here to tide everyone over until "Dune: Part 2" finally releases.

Check out all the "Dune: Part Two" action figures below!