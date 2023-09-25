Cool Stuff: McFarlane Toys Dune 2 Action Figures Unleash Desert Power
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Who's got "Dune fever"? Well, we have some good news and some bad news. Director Denis Villeneuve's 2021 had to contend with a once-in-a-generation pandemic so, as disappointing as it is, perhaps it's only fitting that the follow-up, "Dune: Part 2," has been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike — or, more accurately, the AMPTP's months-long refusal to negotiate a new and fair contract in good faith. But even though the highly-anticipated sequel has been pushed back to next year, that doesn't mean that we can't start building hype anyway for what's certain to be a feast for the eyes on the biggest screen possible. With Villeneuve already planning on an ambitious third film, there's a lot riding on the success of "Part 2."
So, in the meantime, may we interest you in some collectibles instead? McFarlane Toys has officially revealed fresh looks at a new batch of "Dune: Part 2"-themed action figures that'll be sure to please even the biggest spice-huffing, Harkonnen-sympathizing miscreant out there. Fans of Frank Herbert's original novels will get their chance to see several of his characters brought to life, just as we saw them in the Villeneuve adaptation.
From Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani and the returning Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) in full desert armor garb (known as stillsuits, for my fellow nerds out there) to the imposing figures of the villainous Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista) and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) to a new look at Christopher Walken's Emperor and even a new character by the name of Shishakli (played by actor Souheila Yacoub), there's enough goodies here to tide everyone over until "Dune: Part 2" finally releases.
Check out all the "Dune: Part Two" action figures below!
Paul, Gurney, and the Fremen
House Atreides might have been left for dead at the end of "Dune," but never count an underdog out. Not only did Paul survive the regime change on the dry and dusty planet of Arrakis (along with his mother, Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica), but he even managed to prove he belongs among the indigenous Fremen people far out in the sandworm-infested desert. The McFarlane Toys 4-pack, the first item on our agenda, bundles all our heroes of "Part 2" together in one package.
The set incudes Gurney Halleck, Paul Atreides, Chani, and the Fremen leader Stilgar (played by Javier Bardem) in their various stillsuit paraphernalia, exactly as they'll appear in the upcoming sequel. These detailed figures also come with two "thumpers," the device that attracts sandworms to a certain location as shown in the first movie, four wormrider hooks (in anticipation of Paul's rite of passage), one crysknife (a deadly handheld weapon which the Fremen fashioned out of the fallen tooth of a sandworm), and four figure stands.
The "Dune: Part Two" action figure four-pack is $69.99 at Amazon.
Dune: Part Two-Packs
May thy knife chip and shatter! The sequel won't just be bringing back all our favorite faces, but also a number of new foes that our heroes will have to contend with. One such rival is Feyd-Rautha, nephew of the merciless Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and cousin to Beast Rabban. To translate this for fans of the David Lynch adaptation, that's the character (in)famously played by Sting. Now played by Austin Butler, this next McFarlane Toy figure puts both Paul and Feyd-Rautha on a collision course, as they'll experience in the movie itself. This time, the set adds a little battle damage with Paul's bloody face, along with Feyd-Rautha's screaming facial expression and jet-black armor, both of which we saw in the trailer. This set comes with Feyd-Rautha's sword and Paul's ominously blood-stained crysknife, two display bases, and the added bonus of two collectible art cards for both characters.
Paul and Feyd-Rautha are $39.99 at Amazon.
The next 2-pack pits Gurney and Beast Rabban against one another, hinting at a continuation of the fierce battle featured at the end of the first "Dune" between the warriors' respective forces. Boasting a considerable amount of accessories, these figures include three total swords (two for Gurney and a distinctively black one for Beast), a fierce-looking whip belonging to Beast, and even an environmental figure base that further teases another fight in the sands of Arrakis. As with the previous pack, fans can get their hands on two collectible art cards for both Gurney and Beast, as well.
Gurney and Rabban are $39.99 at Amazon.
Finally, there's the figures for Stilgar and newcomer Shishakli, a fellow Fremen warrior described as, "A brave Fremen with an unbreakable bond to her sister-in-arms Chani, Shishakli is just as lethal with a blade as she is with a lasgun in battle." True to the description's word, the Shishakli figure comes with a rocket launcher, an extra head portrait (this one with her head covered in a desert-proof helmet and mask), and a collectible art card. Stilgar also gets a rocket launcher and art card, along with another environmental figure base of rocks and sand.
Stilgar and Shishlakli are $39.99 at the McFarlane Toys Store.
Pick your favorites
Lastly, McFarlane Toys saved some of their best for last. Individual figures include many of the characters covered above: Paul, Chani, and Feyd-Rautha, in particular. All of these individual figures include cloaks, collectible art cards, figure bases, and their various weapons (Feyd-Rautha notably gets to double-wield a knife and a sword, along with a much different and less shouty head portrait than his prior figure).
But the real catch in this batch has to be the Emperor Shaddam IV, the immensely powerful man behind the curtain of "Dune." Based on Christopher Walken's likeness, this figure is decked out in a plain-looking robe and comes with a collectible art card along with a figure base.
All the individual figures are available for pre-order at the McFarlane Toys Store (and other retailers) for $22.99 each.
"Dune: Part 2" remains several months away, but you can call at least a tiny bit of Arrakis your home with these McFarlane Toys figures, all of which are currently available to pre-order now (see a variety of sales links at ToyArk) and will ship later in October.